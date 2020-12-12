ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy.

“MashaAllah, sugar is selling at a national average of Rs 81 per kg vs Rs102 per kg a month back,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister had earlier directed his team to make policies so as to help reach the benefits of economic stability to common man.