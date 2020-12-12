File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday appreciated his team for bringing the sugar prices down through a multi pronged strategy.

“MashaAllah, sugar is selling at a national average of Rs 81 per kg vs Rs102 per kg a month back,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister had earlier directed his team to make policies so as to help reach the benefits of economic stability to common man.

ALSO READ  PM asks opposition to postpone gatherings as hospitals reach 40 % occupancy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR