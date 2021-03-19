MALAKAND, March 19 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday visited the Swat motorway and inaugurated the three tunnels that will significantly reduce travel time.

Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled the plaque on the occasion to mark the inauguration and also inspected the completed tunnels. Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed accompanied the Prime Minister.

On his arrival at Zalam Kot, Malakand, the Prime Minister was received by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Director General Frontier Works Organization Major General Kamal Azfar.