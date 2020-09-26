PM highlighted Ummah, developing countries issues at UN: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 26 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan once again during his speech at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) highlighted the issues being faced by the Islamic world and developing countries in a very candid manner.

In a video statement, the minister said for the first time, any Prime Minister of Pakistan has spoken on the topics like Islamphobia, Namoos-e-Risalat and presented the clear stance of Islamic world to the world.

The information minister said that this was the manifestation that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a leader of international stature. He said that PM Imran Khan has always worked for the national interests and made the country and the nation proud.