ISLAMABAD, Dec 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday stressed on the need of redrafting master plans of cities, by adopting modern means and international standards, to address the problems created due to growing urban population.

He said the master planning would not only ensure the provision of improved facilities to citizens but would also help check the misuse of places allocated for civic facilities and other purposes.

This aspect has completely been neglected in the past, causing various problems for urban localities, he added.

The prime minister was presiding over a weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development.

The Surveyor General of Pakistan, while briefing the meeting regarding the cadastral mapping, told that the mapping work in Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta was in progress.

Besides, it was told that the data of small cities and rural areas had also been collected and was being digitalized.

The meeting was told that the process would eliminate the problems faced in the identification of real ownership of lands and help in better planning.

It was further told that the boundaries of forests, WAPDA (Water and Power Development Authority), Railways, Auqaf and other government lands would be identified.

The meeting was told that the cadastral mapping would also help retrieve the illegally grabbed or encroached lands, eliminate ownership disputes, in early disposing of legal cases, fixing errors in old records and auditing.

The prime minister directed all the provincial chief secretaries to provide provincial lands records to the Surveyor General at the earliest so that the process of mapping could be completed.

The Chief Secretary Punjab apprised the meeting of the progress made so far regarding the master planning of cities.

The meeting was told that the work on master plans of five big, and 16 small and medium cities in the province was in progress.

Every master plan had been made while keeping in view the residential, commercial, health, education, sewerage, parks and other uses, it was told.

The prime minister stressed for keeping in view the aspect of environmental protection in all construction projects as well.