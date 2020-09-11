PM for prioritizing development projects to create wealth, jobs in Balochistan

QUETTA, Sep 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the Balochistan government to define priorities for the development projects, which could create wealth and open up employment opportunities in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting here during his brief visit to review the magnitude of losses by heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, rehabilitation efforts, measures to contain COVID-19 and update on the development projects, reiterated the federal government’s resolve to extend all-out support for the development of province.

Federal ministers Zubaida Jalal, Senator Shibli Faraz and Asad Umar, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan, provincial ministers, NDMA Chairman Lt General Muhammad Afzal and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister told the meeting that Balochistan had received far more development funds under the Public Sector Development Programme than any other province.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government was on the course of completing its agenda of welfare of the downtrodden, and uplift and prosperity of the neglected areas.

Expressing grief over the losses caused by floods in Balochistan, the prime minister appreciated the provincial government’s relief measures.

Showing satisfaction over the water level in dams, he said the construction of new dams could open up new avenues for agricultural development. He said the Kachi Canal project was inevitable to resolve the water issues, besides bringing about development in the province.

The Balochistan chief secretary briefed the meeting on rain situation, loss of lives and property, rehabilitation of infrastructure, and distribution of ration and relief activities in the province.

It was told that with the onset of monsoon in August, emergency was imposed in the province, besides establishing relief camps and early warning systems. The Pakistan Army had provided heavy machinery and rescue support, and the rehabilitation work on roads, bridges and dams was underway.

The meeting was told that maximum relief work in the affected areas had been completed and water level in dams was satisfactory after rains and floods. The chief secretary presented a comparative outlook of coronavirus situation in March and September this year. He said currently there were 886 active cases in the country and teh National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had provided full support in the anti-COVID-19 operation.

Apprising the meeting of ongoing and future development projects in Sindh, it was told that 24 new laws were promulgated and another 11 were being amended regarding the development projects. The construction of roads with 2550 kilometers stretch had been completed.

The meeting was also briefed on new energy projects, construction of industrial estates, new colleges and sports complex, cancer hospital, provision of funds for agriculture projects, Gwadar Smart City, development of five beach parks, and construction of 18 dams on Pat Feeder Canal.

The authorities also briefed the meeting on the measures being taken to uplift the people’s living standard, master planning for tourism promotion, drinking water supply and development of infrastructure in Quetta city, besides dualization of Quetta-Chaman Road and proposed projects of Kachi Kanal-II and III.