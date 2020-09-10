PM for minimizing human role in quality control system for Pakistan’s industrial products

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday highlighting the importance of ensuring quality of industrial products said that as reservations about quality were a major hurdle in the way of exports’ promotion, the Ministry of Science and Technology should ensure international standards in Pakistan’s products.

He directed that special focus should be given on minimizing human role in the system of quality control.

The Prime Minister was chairing a meeting here about ensuring the quality of Pakistan’s industrial products.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and other senior officers.

The Minister for Science and Technology apprised the meeting about the current system of quality control of industrial and other products, reconstitution of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority, establishment of quality testing labs through public-private partnerships and other measures being taken to ensure the quality of products in the country.

The Prime Minister appreciated the establishment of testing labs in the country through public-private partnership and the measures of including private sector in the process of quality control of products.