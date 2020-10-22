PM for introducing technology in FBR, tax system to ensure transparency

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said as the broadening of tax base had vital importance in stabilization of country’s economy, modernization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was part of the government’s priorities.

Presiding over a briefing session about reforms in FBR and tax system, he directed for introducing technology in the FBR and tax system so that transparency of the system could be ensured.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Waqar Masood briefed the prime minister in detail about reforms in the FBR and tax system.

Talking about various taxes imposed on the taxpayers, the prime minister directed that special focus should be given on the elimination of unnecessary withholding taxes.

He further said system for taxpayers specially the system of tax returns should be made easy.

Stressing on the importance of making the tax system easy for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), the prime minister said since the promotion of SMEs was the government’s foremost priority, special focus should be given on the facilitation of traders in SMEs sector.