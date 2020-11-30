ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said recovery of the looted money illegally transferred abroad was the top priority of the government.

Prime Minister expressed these views in a meeting with economist Dr Shahid Kardar.

Federal Minister Hammad Azhar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and Special Assistant Dr Waqar Masood were present.

Prime Minister said illegal transfer of money from developing countries was the main cause of their poverty.

The meeting focused on steps to prevent money-laundering, recover looted money and improve the overall economic situation in the country.