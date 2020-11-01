ISLAMABAD, Nov 01 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Gilgit today mainly to attend the celebration of 73rd Independence Day of Gilgit Baltistan being observed on the day.

The prime minister will attend the Independence Day parade and address the gathering, a PM Office press release said.

It was on this day (November 1) in 1947, when people of Gilgit Baltistan led by Gilgit Scouts stood against Dogra Governor, Brigadier Ghansara Singh and arrested him. They also announced liberation of Gilgit-Baltistan from Dogra rule and hoisted national flag of Pakistan.

During the visit, the prime minister will also visit Astore National Park as well as Diamer Bhasha Dam to review the ongoing construction work.