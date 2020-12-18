PM dares PDM on immediate resignations; says majority of members not to resign

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday while daring the opposition parties on immediate resignations, predicted that majority of their members of National and provincial assemblies would not tender resignations.

“I invite them to resign today instead of tomorrow. I am predicting that majority of them [members of assemblies] will not resign,” Imran Khan said in an interview with a private television channel (Samaa News).

The prime minister further said he was waiting rather praying for their resignations. “If they resign, it will be better for Pakistan,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could do whatever it wanted, as the government was ready for everything.

“Whatever they do, they will make their own loss like they did at the Minar-e-Pakistan,” he remarked.

The prime minister described the PDM’s December 13 public meeting a “flop show” and said the people of Lahore did not come out and most of the participants comprised students of religious seminaries or those attracted by the offers of ‘Naan and Biryani’.

“They were claiming to gather a sea of people at the Minar-e-Pakistan,” Imran Khan remarked and offered to facilitate the PDM in their planned sit-in in Islamabad. “But they will not be able to achieve their objective,” he added.

The prime minister also dared the PDM to stage even a week-long sit-in the Federal Capital, saying after holding a 126 days sit-in in Islamabad he had become a “Dharna Specialist”.

“If they sustain even a week-long sit-in, he will start thinking of resignation,” he said in response to a question.

About the Senate elections, the prime minister said the polls could be held 30 days prior to the expiry of tenure of the present members.

As far as the procedure of open ballot or show of hands was concerned, he said, the government would approach the Supreme Court for interpretation of the relevant clauses of law.

He said as it was a well known fact that the people indulged in corruption through use of money in the Senate elections, the government’s intention was to check such malpractices in election of Upper House of Parliament.

“If a member of Senate is elected through corruption, how and what he will contribute in the legislation process?” he remarked.

To a question, the prime minister categorically rejected the reports of his cabinet member’s visit to Tel Aviv as “totally incorrect” and “fake news” and said it was part of India’s disinformation campaign recently exposed by EU DisinfoLab.

“It is totally incorrect. When we have a policy that we will not recognize Israel, why a minister will go there? And what he will do there? It is fake news,” he added.

The prime minister said a full-fledged campaign was being run and the European Union DisinfoLab had recently exposed the whole Indian network.

Some Pakistani nationals were also involved in the network [of disinformation] and were feeding them from here, he added.

“Uproar is going on in the country [by the opposition parties] for the last two years.., the voices of all is bad,” the prime minister remarked and questioned “Did no good thing happened [during this period?”

He lamented that nobody [from the opposition side] was telling that the country’s economy had come on a takeoff position.

“If the stock exchange is moving upward, it shows the confidence of investors and businessmen,” he said and again questioned, “Can anybody take the stock market up by force?”

Prime Minister Imran Khan said the governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz took the country’s debt from Rs 6,000 billion in 2008 to Rs 30,000 billion in 2018.

To a question about the PDM’s movement, he said ‘big thieves’ had come together to protect their interests and seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) which he would never give.

The prime minister said the opposition parties blackmailed the government on the FATF (Financial Action Task Force) legislation by proposing amendments in 34 out of 38 clauses of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law, which if adopted, was tantamount to bury the NAB institution.

He said if he gave the NRO to the opposition, it would be bad for the country’s future. “And, if do so, how I will face Allah Almighty?,” he remarked.

To a question, the prime minister said it was not his government which instituted the cases against Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, rather they themselves had made cases against each other during their respective regimes.

About the PDM’s ultimatum of January 31 for his resignation, Imran Khan said they were threatening the man, who had come into power after 22 years of struggle and had not inherited the leadership.

The prime minister said he had predicted in his first address to the nation in 2018 that the opposition parties would get united to protect their corruption and seek the NRO. “They have not come together for democracy or interests of the country, but are staging dramas for their personal interests,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said the PDM was appealing to the army to dislodge a democratically elected government, which was against the Constitution.

To a question, he said the institution of military was part of the government and always helped the civil institutions in hard times, including the fight against COVId-19, locust attack, polio immunization campaign, flooding etc.

The prime minister said since Nawaz Sharif was a product of the Establishment and had always come into power through their support, he was perturbed over why he was not being supported now.

To a question, he said he was very happy over the current excellent civil-military relations and had no problem with the army.

About Nawaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan, Imran Khan remarked that it was a very sad story as he (Nawaz) travelled to London on medical grounds by showing his medical reports of serious ailment.

He, however, added that the government was looking ways and means to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan either through extradition or deportation.

The prime minister, in response to a question, said the PDM had the support of anti-Pakistan people and forces like Hussain Haqqani, who were trying to destabilize the country.

He said the narrative of Nawaz Sharif was highlighted by Indian media. “Why Nawaz Sharif is popular in India? He has become a hero in India,” he remarked.

Imran Khan said for the last 73 years any government in India had not been so anti-Muslim or anti-Pakistan than the current regime led by Narendra Modi, who fully tried to get Pakistan in the black list of FATF.