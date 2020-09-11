PM, CM Balochistan discuss overall situation of province

QUETTA, Sep 11 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in Quetta on Friday and discussed overall situation of the province.

The meeting also focused on development projects for the uplift of people of Balochistan.

The Prime Minister Imran Khan is in Quetta on a day-long visit, where he will chair a meeting to review progress on development projects in Balochistan.

وزیراعظم عمران خان سے وزیر اعلی بلوچستان جام کمال خان کی ملاقات ۔ صوبہ بلوچستان کی مجموعی صورتحال اور ترقیاتی امور پر گفتگو

He will also be given a briefing about the losses in areas affected by rains and floods and the measures taken for relief and rehabilitation.