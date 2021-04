ISLAMABAD, April 1 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting of federal cabinet here on Thursday.

The prime minister attended the meeting via videolink from his residence in Bani Gala, where he was self-quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19 on March 20.

The meeting took up several agenda items relating to development projects.

The situation in the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country also came under discussion.