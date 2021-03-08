PM briefed on proposed Ehsaas food stamp programme

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting regarding the government’s direct subsidy to the needy and poor people of society for buying of food and other essential items.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistant to PM Waqar Masood, Special Assistant to PM for Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Dr Raza Baqir and secretaries and senior officers of the relevant ministries.

The prime minister was given detailed briefing on the proposed Ehsaas food stamp programme.

Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar in the detailed briefing to the Prime Minister, informed about the methodology and contours of the proposed programme.

The aim of the direct subsidy programme was to give financial assistance to the poor so that they could buy essential items.

The Prime Minister said every effort was being made to lessen the burden of inflation on the poor people.“It is our responsibility to give relief to the poor.

We completely realize our responsibility and we will go to any extent to fulfill it,” he added

He said it was top priority of the present government to provide the subsidy in a transparent and effective manner.

The Prime Minister instructed participants of the meeting to finalize the method with complete facts and figures regarding the proposed programme so that it could be launched as early as possible.