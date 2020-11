PM arrives in Balochsitan's Turbat city

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday arrived in Balochistan’s city Turbat, where he is due to launch socio-economic and development projects.

Governor Amanullah Yasinzai, Chief Minister Jam Kamal and senior officials received the prime minister.

Federal Minister Shibli Faraz, Murad Saeed, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Special Assistant Dr Sania Nishtar, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and Member National Assembly Amir Mehmood Kiyani accompanied the prime minister.