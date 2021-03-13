PM approves setting up of Civil Drone Authority

ISLAMABAD, Mar 13 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved establishment of Civil Drone Authority of the country for the purpose of putting in place an institutionalized mechanism to facilitate development and regulation of the sector.

The Authority will be mandated to regulate and control unmanned aircraft system in the country and will decide matters relating to licensing, import, manufacturing, examination and issuance of drone permits.

The Authority will also develop standards for manufacturing, operations, training and research and development. Besides, it will also provide technical guidance to industrial sector to facilitate domestic manufacturing.

The Authority will be empowered to impose fines and penalties, including cancellation of license and registration, besides initiation of legal proceedings under the prevailing civil and criminal laws.

Headed by Secretary Aviation Division, the composition of authority includes senior level representation from PAF, Civil Aviation, Defence Production, Interior and Ministry of Science and Technology. It also includes representative each from the federating units including Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

Three eminent experts of the field will also be members of the authority. The composition of authority will serve to ensure seamless coordination among all stakeholders on matters relating to smooth functioning of the authority.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his remarks stated that employing drone technology for commercial, research and development, agricultural and other peaceful purposes was the need of the hour.

He observed that establishment of drone authority will not only fill the existing vacuum due to non-availability of law to regulate this important sector but will also be instrumental in promotion and domestic production of this critical technology.

He said that effective use of drone technology in various sectors will help in resource optimization and better service delivery.

The Prime Minister has directed that the process of legislation for establishment of authority be completed on priority. The bill will be introduced in the Parliament after its approval by the Cabinet.