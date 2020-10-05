SAPM FOR POWER MR. TABISH GAUHAR AND SAPM FOR PETROLEUM MR. NADEEM BABAR CALL ON PRIME MINISTER IMRAN KHAN AT ISLAMABAD ON OCTOBER 05, 2020.

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday held a meeting with his newly appointed Special Assistant on Power Tabish Gohar and discussed the ways for improvement in energy sector.

They discussed the need for effective implementation of reforms in energy sector.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Nadeem Babar was also present on the occasion.

Separately, Adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan called on the prime minister and discussed the matters of importance.

