Peace, stability in region linked with peaceful resolution of Afghan issue: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi onTuesday said Pakistan would continue to strive for peace and stability in the region, which was linked with peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue.

He was talking to PM’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq, who met him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

Ambassador Sadiq briefed the foreign minister in detail about the current status of Afghan peace process as well as the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the success of intra-Afghan dialogue for the establishment of durable peace in Afghanistan could prove an important milestone.