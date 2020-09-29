ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Tuesday said that peace and security in Afghanistan was imperative for entire region.

Pakistan was a facilitator in peace process and fully optimistic for the success of intera-Afghan dialogue process, he stated in an interview with a private television channel program. About the withdrawal of allied forces from Afghanistan, he said there must be peace and security in Afghan region before withdrawal of the allied forces. Voicing serious concerns of Pakistan, he said Afghan soil should not be used any provocative activities against the neighboring country.

Commenting on repatriation of Afghan families living in this part of the region as refugee, he said it was a serious issue and hoped that the families would go back to their country as soon as it possible.