PDM will get nothing but disgrace due to personal interests: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, would get nothing but disgrace in its anti-government move as they were following the agenda of personal gains, setting aside national interests.

The minister, in a tweet, said the alliance was badly exposed in the daylight and destined to meet disgrace in public due to their personal interests and lack of trust in each other, saying “Yeh Saanjh Ki Handiya Beech Chorahay Phoot Rahi Hay.”

ذاتی مفاد کو فوقیت دینے والوں کو رسوائی کے سوا کچھ نہیں ملے گا۔منتشرالخیال اپوزیشن کی انتشاری سیاست میں ملک اور عوام کا بھلا نہیں،اللہ تعالی اپوزیشن کو توفیق دے کہ اسے کرسی کی بجائے عوام اور ان کے مسائل نظر آنا شروع ہو جائیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) December 23, 2020

He said the recent statements of veteran leaders of (JUI-F) Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani and Hafiz Hussain Ahmed were conspicuous examples.

Shibli Faraz said a self interested component group, having divergent directions and destinations, had fully been exposed.

The minister said there was nothing good for the common man in the politics of scattered opposition having dispersed views.

May Allah Almighty help the opposition to see the people and their problems instead of passion to clinch the power, he added.