ISLAMABAD, Nov 02 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Monday said the root cause of the country’s economic problems was Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and the talk of remedy from them was ridiculous.

In a tweet he said if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi loses the election from his ancestral constituency, then it’s rigging, but if he wins from Lahore then it is transparent election. He said the nation was fed up with his duplicity.

He said the group of cheats was coming in a new guise for personal interest, not public interest.