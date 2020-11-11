ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) having no direction or ideology has no future.

In a tweet, the minister said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had welcomed the inquiry report whereas Nawaz Sharif has rejected it, which was manifestation of disunity of PDM.

Taking a jibe at the talk of a second charter of democracy, the minister said that now they would need a third charter after the second one.