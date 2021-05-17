ISLAMABAD, May 17 (APP): Ambassador of Palestine Ahmed Jawad A.A. Rabaei on Monday expressed gratitude to the government of Pakistan’s for its unwavering support and steadfast policy on the issue of Palestine.

In a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ambassador Rabaei appreciated Pakistan’s continuous efforts to engage the international community for protecting Palestine.

Foreign Minister Qureshi strongly condemned violence by the Israeli Forces against innocent worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, the Foreign Office said.

Conveying his deepest sorrow and condolences for the innocent victims of lethal attacks by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza and the West Bank, he categorically condemned IDF’s continuous and indiscriminate attacks that had resulted in martyrdom of more than 140 Palestinians including 39 children and 22 women, and injured more than 1,000.

Reassuring Ambassador Rabaei of Pakistan’s ongoing efforts, Foreign Minister Qureshi briefed him about his outreach to his counterparts in important regional countries.

The Palestinian Ambassador apprised the Foreign Minister about the latest situation on ground, which was already dreadful due to COVID-19, and the ensuing humanitarian suffering.