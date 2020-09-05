Pakistanis in China dream big on international trade

ISLAMABAD, Sep 5 (APP):Waleed Zahid Kayani recently registered his own company, an international trade platform, in Xi’an, Shaanxi province, to introduce more products from Pakistan to China and sell more Chinese goods overseas.

The 27-year-old Pakistani entrepreneur hatched the idea of opening the platform in July 2017. At the time, he was a four-month exchange student at a Japanese university and wanted to help customers buy things on their own more conveniently, China Daily reported on Saturday.

“China has large e-commerce platforms, like Taobao,” he said. “I would like to build a similar platform for Pakistanis, mainly for domestic and international trade.”

Within a year, Kayani and his friends had laid out specific plans to start their own business. With the help of authorities in Xi’an, he obtained a business license last month.

“Xi’an is like my hometown,” Kayani said. “Living in the city with its conveniences makes me feel comfortable.”Previously, I considered living in other places. But new environments bring new problems. In the end, I chose to stay in the city.”Besides, many of my friends and teachers in the city will help and support me.”