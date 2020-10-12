Pakistan trashes Indian defence minister's irresponsible comments

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP): Pakistan on Monday categorically rejected the unwarranted and irresponsible comments made by Indian Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, insinuating that Pakistan and China were deliberately creating border disputes with India.

“The Indian defence minister’s statement demonstrates an inexcusable lack of self-awareness of RSS-BJP regime’s self-serving narrative. It is also another manifestation of the Indian government’s incurable obsession with Pakistan,” foreign office spokesperson in a press release said.

Pakistan also condemned the malicious Indian propaganda against the longstanding, close Pakistan-China friendship.

“It is preposterous for a country that is compulsively expansionist and a brazen practitioner of state-terrorism, to level charges against others,” the spokesperson further added.

The world community was aware that the political opportunism of the RSS-BJP regime was imperiling peace, stability and security of the region.

“It is India that not only creates disputes with neighbours but also runs away from peacefully resolving them.”