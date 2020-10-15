ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said Pakistan would welcome investment by American companies in different fields, particularly with advanced technology.

Talking to Ms Angela Aggeler, US Charge d’ Affaires who called on him here, he said Pakistan highly valued its relations with the United States and desired to further strengthen the all round cooperative partnership for mutual benefit.

The US Charge d’ Affaires on the occasion appreciated Pakistan’s effective handling of the COVID-pandemic challenge.

The minister said the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan of caring for both the lives and the livelihood of people had been instrumental in addressing the challenge of COVID-19 in Pakistan.

The government had all along been emphasizing continuity in following the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and necessary precautions to avoid spread of the pandemic.

The minister agreed to the Charge d’ Affaires’ view that whereas the corona pandemic affected conventional means of communication, it also promoted new modes, including digital communication.

“The digital outreach greatly helped us in imparting education. It kept business activities/transactions going online which was beneficial for trade and businesses. It had been a great learning experience for us,” he added.

Shibli Faraz also apprised the US Charge d’ Affaires about the media landscape in Pakistan and informed that the government was working on the journalists protection bill, which was vital to strengthen the media independence, and ensuring safety, security and welfare of working journalists.

“We want our media to be advanced and modernized in line with the requirements of changing times and at the same time we also welcome international media coming to Pakistan,” the minister said.

He said the government desired to develop the tourism sector as it would not only help promote the country’s heritage but also provide its citizens an opportunity to interact with the people of different countries, representing different cultures and traditions.

The minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government and the people wanted to rid Pakistan of the scourge of corruption and see it stood in the comity of nations as a forward looking and prosperous country.

Angela Aggeler appreciated the minister’s views on promoting Pak-US economic cooperation.

She also had an in-depth exchange of views with him on promoting digital literacy, saying greater emphasis on that aspect was also being laid in the US.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Information Akbar Durrani and other senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.