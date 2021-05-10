ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP): Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the bomb blasts in Afghanistan’s Zabul and Parwan provinces leading to loss of lives and expressed solidarity with the country’s fight against terrorism.

“We stand by the government and people of Afghanistan in their fight against the scourge of terrorism,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a tweet.

The FO Spokesperson said, “Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims and their families.”

The separate roadside bomb blasts in Afghanistan’s two provinces resulted in killing of 13 and wounding of at least 37 civilians.