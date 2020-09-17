Pakistan rejects baseless and misleading assertions made by Indian Minister: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Sep 17 (APP):Rejecting the baseless assertions made by Indian Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, in Rajya Sabha, Pakistan on Thursday said India cannot mislead the world community by leveling unfounded allegations against others.

“With its gross and systematic human rights violations and state-terrorism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), India cannot mislead the world community by leveling unfounded allegations against others,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a statement issued here in response to media queries.

He said it was India that had vitiated the atmosphere with its illegal and unilateral measures of 5 August 2019 in IIOJK and with continuous belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions.

“The onus is on India to create an enabling environment by rescinding its illegal and unilateral actions, ending its state-terrorism against the Kashmiri people, and agreeing to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in accordance with international legitimacy,” he added.

“The Government of Pakistan calls upon the Indian Government to end its illegal and forcible occupation of parts of Jammu & Kashmir and comply with its international obligations by giving Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions,” the Spokesperson maintained.