ISLAMABAD, Nov 14 (APP): Pakistan on Saturday presented a dossier on Indian state sponsored acts of terrorism inside the country, which are expected to witness a sharp increase in the coming months, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and DG ISPR General Babar Iftikhar said.
Addressing a press conference here at the Foreign Office, a complete picture was presented how India was acting as a rogue state in conducting and funding acts of terrorism inside Pakistan.
