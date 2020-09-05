Pakistan Navy officials pay rich tributes to Martyrs of 1965 War

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP): Pakistan Navy officials on Sunday paid rich tributes to Pakistan Armed Force on defense day (September 6) with their firm resolve that they must prepare themselves to face bravely any challenge threatening to the national security.

Talking to a private news channel, they said that our holy book the Qur’an also instructs its believers (Muslims) to keep themselves ready for any sacrifice that demand safety of dear homeland adding he said while as a nation we must be united to build a strong nation.

“We celebrate September 6 as defense day every year to pay tribute to the armed forces, who defended the country selflessly and bravely fought with the enemy in 1965 war thus taught the enemy a lesson they will never forget” they further added.

On this occasion, Rear Admiral of Pakistan Navy Izhar ul Hassan (Retd) said although Pakistan did not start the 1965 war but our forces were ready, because they knew that our neighbor (India) does not believe in a peaceful co-existence and has always remained hostile toward Pakistan.

“When the war broke out, all our ships were in operational position so we did not have any problems,” he added.

He conveyed his message to the Pakistani youth that the country in which they live is a free country as many sacrifices had to be made to achieve this freedom, so they should appreciate Pakistan.

Lieutenant Asma Shaheen of Pakistan Navy also appreciated participation of women in the Pakistan Nayy as very significant, adding in the beginning women were only involved in the medical fields but today women are serving in various departments.

Replying to a question, she said Pakistan Navy is also very active in the education sector all over the country especially in Baluchistan; Pakistan Navy has set up its own school system there in which mostly locals are encouraged to take admission.

Commander of Pakistan Navy Ali Sarfraz told that the Pakistan Navy cadets are being trained at four core values of Navy that include “Faith, Creator, Courage, and Commitments” which teaches them that no compromise is acceptable for the defense of the country.

“We are always ready for any situation, if anyone looks down upon Pakistan, the outcome will be catastrophic,” he added.