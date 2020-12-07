Pakistan keen to promote trade, cultural ties with Belarus: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said Pakistan was keen to promote trade and cultural cooperation with Belarus through joint ventures.

Talking to the outgoing ambassador of Belarus Andrei Ermolovich, who paid a farewell call on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr,

the President said Pakistan highly valued its ties with Belarus and wanted to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest including trade and investment, science and technology, culture and defence.

The President remarked that both countries had great potential of cooperation in the areas of culture, tourism and pharmaceuticals and stressed the need for increasing cooperation in these areas for mutual benefit of both the countries.

He expressed the hope that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two countries on cooperation in the field of education would greatly help in strengthening cultural linkages.

He congratulated Andrei Ermolovich on successful completion of his tenure as ambassador and expressed confidence that he would continue to promote Pakistan-Belarus relations.