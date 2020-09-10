Pakistan-Germany hold 5th session of strategic dialogue through video conference

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Pakistan and Germany on Thursday exchanged views on cooperation at the international fora, including the United Nations and the European Union, and agreed to continue close contact and mutual support on all issues of convergent interest.

These views were exchanged during the 5th session of Pakistan-Germany Strategic Dialogue held via video conference.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and State Secretary Miguel Berger of the Federal Foreign Office of Germany led their respective sides, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

The Foreign Secretary expressed condolences on the loss of lives due to coronavirus pandemic and briefed his German counterpart on the steps taken by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He highlighted the Government’s measures including ‘smart lockdown’ strategy, with emphasis on saving lives, securing livelihoods, and stimulating the economy.

He appreciated the close contacts between the leadership of the two countries and reiterated that international solidarity and a coordinated approach were the best way to counter the myriad challenges posed by the pandemic.

The two sides took stock of the whole range of bilateral relations, including political, economic, trade, investment, education and cultural fields.

The desire for continuity of regular high-level exchange for strengthening bilateral cooperation was emphasized.

The Foreign Secretary briefed on the economic development and investment opportunities

in Pakistan, including the improved business climate and Ease of Doing Business.

He invited German companies to invest in different sectors, including agriculture, information technologies, tourism and renewable energy.

The Foreign Secretary emphasized that the regional security situation had become perilous following India’s illegal and unilateral actions in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on 5 August 2019.

Foreign Secretary highlighted the continuing military siege and communication blackout, gross and systematic violations of human rights, India’s steps to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in violation of 4th Geneva Convention, and India’s intensified ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted killing of innocent civilians.

He underlined the importance of the international community playing its part in peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in line with UN Security Council resolutions.

The Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent support and positive contribution to the Afghan peace process.

He underscored the need for early commencement of Intra-Afghan Negotiations for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement to ensure durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.