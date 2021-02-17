ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on Wednesday agreed to further strengthen trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Egypt through enhanced cooperation in diverse fields.

The two Foreign Ministers in their meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Cairo discussed the matters of mutual interest including the ways and means to enhance bilateral cooperation in different sectors.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said that as Pakistan and Egypt enjoyed historic religious, cultural and brotherly relations with Egypt, the former considered the latter an important country of the Arab world and was determined to further strengthen bilateral relations.

He said that Pakistan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing the policy of “Engage Africa” for the promotion of trade and economic relations with African countries.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Egyptian counterpart of the opportunities for increasing bilateral trade and investment between Pakistan and Egypt.

He also informed the Egyptian Foreign Minister about the nefarious designs of India’s Hindutva regime against Pakistan and termed it a danger for peace and stability of the region.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister appreciated Pakistan for its peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry for the warm welcome he received during the visit and extended him an invitation to visit Pakistan, which the latter accepted.