ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Friday said Pakistan was administering COVID-19 vaccine to its citizens on merit unlike some other countries where the incidents of queue breaking were reported.

Mentioning a report of The New York Times in his tweet, Dr Alvi termed the attitude of rich and powerful skipping the line ‘shameful’.

The report gave an overview of how a wave of corruption scandals exposed the powerful and well-connected in South America for jumping the lines to get vaccines early.

“Vaccination for COVID of VIPs (very important persons), elite and powerful by breaking the queue is shameful. It has been reported internationally,” the president said in the tweet.

On the other hand, he said, Pakistan took pride for remaining safe from that attitude and upholding the spirit of merit.

“But Pakistan has remained safe from this attitude. This is Naya Pakistan of merit & we must take pride,” he added.