ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP):Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned Houthi militants’ terrorist attack by launching of a military projectile on one of the border villages in Jazan area in Saudi Arabia, resulting in injuries to three civilians.

“These attacks threaten peace and security of Saudi Arabia, as well as the region. We call for the immediate cessation of such attacks,” said Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in a statement here.

“Pakistan reiterates its full support and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia against any threats to its security and territorial integrity,” the Spokesperson maintained.