ISLAMABAD, Mar 2 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attacks against Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia, particularly the projectile that injured five civilians in a border village in Jazan region.

“These attacks not only violate the territorial integrity of the Kingdom but also threaten the lives of innocent people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

The Foreign Office said, “Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation, as it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia.”

The statement mentioned that Pakistan also called upon Houthi militia to halt its attacks on Ma’arib governorate in Yemen.

“We reiterate our call for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen through peaceful means,” it said.