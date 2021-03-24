ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Pakistan on Wednesday expressing sorrow over the deaths of Rohingya refugees at a camp in Bangladesh called upon the international community to pay attention to their continued sufferings.

We are saddened by massive fire in Rohingya camp at CoxsBazar resulting in deaths & destruction. Our thoughts are with victims & their families. The incident is a sad reminder of contd sufferings of Rohingya Muslims. Int’l community must work together to mitigate Rohingya crisis. — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) March 24, 2021

“We are saddened by massive fire in Rohingya camp at Cox’s Bazar resulting in deaths and destruction,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

“Our thoughts are with victims & their families. The incident is a sad reminder of continued sufferings of Rohingya Muslims,” it said.

The Foreign Office urged upon the international community to work together to mitigate the Rohingya crisis.

According to Reuters, at least 15 people were killed in a massive fire that ripped through a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, while at least 400 remain missing, the U.N. refugee agency said on Tuesday.