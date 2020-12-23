Overseas Pakistanis country's asset, PM tells Lord Amir

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said as the Overseas Pakistanis were an asset, the government considered making the process of investment easy for them, protection of investments and their participation in voting, its foremost priority.

He was talking to Lord Amir Sarfraz, Member of the UK House of Lords, who called on him here.

Special Assistant to the PM for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Abbas Zulfikar Bukhari was also present in the meeting.

The prime minister congratulated Lord Amir, who has been included in the list of youngest Lords, for getting this honour.

During the meeting, they also discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.