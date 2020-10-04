Opposition’s Campaign aims to create chaos, it will fail miserably: Fawad Chaudhary

KARACHI, Oct 04 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has termed the Opposition’s Alliance against government was aimed at creating chaos in the country.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference at Insaaf House here on Sunday.

He said that the ongoing campaign will also fail miserably, just as the “Abu Bachao Campaign” had failed earlier.

Leader of the House in Senate, Senator Wasim Shehzad, PTI Karachi President Khurram Sherzaman, General Secretary Saeed Afridi and others were also present on the occasion.

The Federal Minister said that the Opposition has neither moral nor constitutional ground for their movement.

Fawad Chaudhry has said that if Prime Minister Imran Khan assures them that PTI will not insist on accountability, they will all work on the old salary today. He said that the statement of Nawaz Sharif was that his two sons were living in expensive area of London but N-League workers and their children in Pakistan be taken to the streets.

The Federal Minister said that he had advised PML-N and PPP to hold meetings in marriage halls.

He said that today PPP and PML-N have to rely on the children of madrassas and Benazir Bhutto’s party has to work under the leadership of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and an ordinary PPP worker will be saddened because of this.

He said that PTI has lost 15 seats with less than 2500 votes, and it had taken PTI four years to open four constituencies against rigging in the 2013 elections.

The Federal Minister said that the law of accountability has been framed by PML-N and the Chairman NAB was appointed by Shahid Khaqqan Abbasi and the cases being investigated today are the same cases that PML-N and PPP has filed against each other.

The Federal Minister said that Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq also criticizes PTI and Sirajul Haq is also the head of a religious party but he does not have the resources like Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

He said that it happened suddenly that Maulana Fazlur Rehman became the owner of billions of rupees.

He said that we want to shift the public transport of Karachi to electricity and for this we have asked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to talk to CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, adding he said he will also meet CM Sindh in this regard.