ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Saturday said gatherings of the opposition exposed their arsonists mindset bent upon endangering poor people’s lives for nothing but to protect their loot and plunder.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he asked what the rejected and corrupt were doing in Multan.
What the rejected & corrupt to the core are doing in Multan , exposes their arsonists mindset who are bent upon to endanger poor people’s lives for nothing but to protect their loot & plunder.
— Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) November 28, 2020