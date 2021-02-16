ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Tuesday said the opponents of open ballot in Senate elections want continuation of corrupt system against whom Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared a war.

In a tweet, he said that the country was standing at an important point of parliamentary history. He said now a decision has to be taken whether the public representatives come to the parliament on the basis of merit and capability or selling and purchase of votes.