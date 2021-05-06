ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): On the direction of President Dr Arif Alvi, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has assured clearing of the cheques of business community on Friday. ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): On the direction of President Dr Arif Alvi, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has assured clearing of the cheques of business community on Friday.

The step will ensure payment of salaries to the employees of private sector before Eid, the President House said on Thursday.

President Dr. Arif Alvi telephoned the Governor SBP on behalf of the request made by the the President Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

The Governor SBP assured the President to clear the cheques of the business community on Friday.

A day earlier, President LCCI Mian Tariq Misbah-ur-Rehman had requested President Alvi in a meeting to pursue the matter.