Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday said the notification for the banning of the Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan – TLP will be issued soon and another summary for the dissolution of the party will be submitted to the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said the summary has been approved, by circulation, has been approved by the federal cabinet and the Order of Proscription of TLP would be issued soon.

Addressing a press conference along with Minister for Religious Affairs Noor ul Haq Qadri, the Interior Minister said besides the two martyred police constables a total of 580 other personnel received injuries in the violent clashes and 20 vehicles were either burnt or severely damaged by the mob.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has especially lauded the law enforcement agencies personnel for valiantly standing up to the violent mobs. He said no leniency would be tolerated and all those involved in creating the law and order situation would be dealt with.