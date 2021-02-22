The delegation of Crescent Art Gallery presents the compilation of work of renowned artist late Tassaduq Sohail.
ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said there was no dearth of talented people in Pakistan who could flourish if provided appropriate platforms.

He expressed these views in a meeting with a delegation led by Chairman Crescent Art Gallery Nasir Javed here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the services of Crescent Art Gallery in compiling and publishing the artwork of late Tassaduq Sohail, an internationally renowned artist.
He said institutions like Crescent Art Gallery could play a significant role in introducing the landmark work of Pakistani artists.
Qureshi
A delegation of Crescent Art Gallery presents Foreign Minister Qureshi his portrait.
The delegation presented to the Foreign Minister his portrait made in oil colours.
