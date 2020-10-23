Nawaz to be brought back; imprisoned by January 15: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said PML-N’s absconder leader Nawaz Sharif would hopefully be brought back from London by January 15 for which all possible legal and diplomatic efforts were being made.

“I assured you, by the grace of Allah Almighty, by January 15, Nawaz Sharif will be in any jail of Pakistan. We are fully active to bring him [Nawaz] back to know the answer that how he made the assets and took the money abroad,” he said while addressing a news conference.

The minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would never spare those who looted the national money, saying “Not only the looters of the national kitty will be taken to task through court of law, but also the plundered money will be recovered.”

The government, he said, would never let happen that children of Sharif family remain staying comfortably abroad after making trillions of rupees assets through illegal means. He said Nawaz and his family members have been talking about the issues of the poor and termed it ‘hypocrisy.’

Elaborating the government efforts for repatriation of Nawaz Sharif, Shibli Faraz said although at present no extradition treaty existed with the United Kingdom, however “We are in touch with the UK government through diplomatic channels to use all available legal means in that regard.”

Commenting on a recent press conference of Maryam Safdar, the minister said she was seemed disturbed after emergence of the CCTV footage of arrest of Safdar Awan, which clearly showed that her spouse was arrested by the Sindh police.

Besides, the footages revealed that Safdar Awan was very comfortable with the police, when taken to the police station under a VIP protocol, he added.

“In the aired footages, there is no breaking of door and the forced arrest,” he said, adding that the federal government would wait for more footages, as being claimed by Maryam, proving the PML-N’s stance.

He said Safdar Awan and Maryam Safdar created mess and chaos without any regard for sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum, adding the incident took place in Karachi which was the jurisdiction of the Sindh police.

The minister said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Zardari had taken the revenge of his martyred mother Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto by participating in the drama staged by Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) over the arrest of Safdar Awan.

He said it was the PML-N which dropped indecent pictures of BB from airplanes, gave her different titles and subjected to character assassination.

Shibli Faraz said it was ironic that the PML-N talked about sanctity of someone’s privacy (Chadar and Chardevari) which itself breached in several incidents including of Model Town where even pregnant women were shot dead.

He reminded the negative role of Shahbaz Sharif, being Punjab Chief Minister, which was also confirmed with the statement of Abid boxer.

Terming the PML-N leaders as certified liars, the minister said Nawaz Sharif told a lie on floor of the National Assembly about his family’s assets while Maryam Safdar was enjoying the title of ‘Calibri queen.’

Shibli said the opposition was trying to weaken democracy and national institutions by staging drama over the arrest of Safdar Awan to hide their corruption, misleading the public.

He said the PML-N was talking about giving respect to vote, but in reality its leaders always gave respect to ‘Note’ (Money.)

With prudent strategy of the government, the minister said the national economy was moving in the right direction as Pakistan managed to revive its economy during coronavirus pandemic at a time when the world economies were under great stress and strain.

“Economy is back on the track as exports are increasing. It is for the first time that Current Account is in positive side.

There is a boom in construction sector as cement sector recorded highest sales, besides remittances are at the record level.”

He said Pakistan’s confidence was getting restored among the comity of nations, which was reflected from the highest remittances. “Overseas Pakistanis have full confidence in the leadership of Imran Khan.”

The minister said future of Pakistan was bright, and those who ruled the country for decades and looted the national wealth were destined to be kept in jails.