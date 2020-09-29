ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP):Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Tuesday called on Chief of Air Staff Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and acknowledged PAF’s all-out support to Pakistan Navy in strengthening the maritime defence of the country.

The naval chief visited the Air Headquarters where on arrival, he was received by Chief of the Air Staff, PAF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, said a PAF press release.

A smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented him guard of honour. The Naval Chief laid floral wreath on martyrs’ monument to pay homage to PAF martyrs who laid down their lives for the defence of the motherland.

Later on, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in his office.

Various matters pertaining to regional security and professional interest were discussed during the meeting.

The air chief lauded various indigenous projects being undertaken by Pakistan Navy in the recent years, which have transformed it into a potent force.

The air chief also reiterated to augment the existing synergy between the sister services and taking it to further heights.