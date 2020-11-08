ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Sunday that a movement which needs a new charter every passing day has no future.

In a statement Shibli Faraz said it has proved that they do not know what to do, they are moving ahead blindly.

He said that they will not succeed by trying to be-fool the people in lust for power by making a new charter.

He reminded Maulana Fazalur Rehman that those who created the economic crisis, were standing to his right and left, and he should ask them about this.

Shibli Faraz said that Pakistan was moving in the right direction, and today the economic indicators were positive.

He asked

Maulana Fazalur Rehman if it was not a real constitutional democracy, that he was outside the National Assembly whereas his son was its member.

He also questioned if it was not a constitutional democratic system, then why the opposition parties were contesting elections in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said if Shahid Khaqan Abbasi loses from his home constituency then it is rigging, but if he wins from Lahore then elections were transparent. He said the nation was fed up with political hypocrisy and duplicity.