ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):The national tally of total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Sunday reached 40,553 with 2,615 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,904 people recovered from the Coronavirus during the last 24 hours.

Eighty corona patients, 68 of whom were under treatment in hospital and 12 in their respective homes or quarantines died on Saturday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in Punjab followed by the Sindh. It added that out of the total 80 deaths during last 24 hours 44 patients died on ventilators.

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) while 272 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in Pakistan.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 46 percent, ICT 44 percent, Peshawar 26 percent and Lahore 33 percent.

The Oxygen beds (oxygen providing facility other than ventilator as per patient’s medical requirement) were also occupied in four major areas as in Rawalpindi 40 percent, Abbottabad 41 percent, Peshawar58 percent and Multan 38 percent.

Some 37,206 tests were conducted across the country on Sunday, including 10,372 in Sindh, 14,622 in Punjab, 5,488 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,403 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 428 in Balochistan, 412 in GB, and 481 in AJK.

Around 407,405 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 86 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 457,288 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 7,961, Balochistan 17,909, GB 4,822, ICT 36,117, KP 54,948, Punjab 131,428 and Sindh 204,103.

About 9,330 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 3,319 Sindh among 13 of them died in hospital and Four out of hospital on Saturday, 3,604 in Punjab 41 of them died in hospital and Five out of hospital on Saturday, 1,536 in KP 12 of them died in hospital and Three out of hospital on Saturday, 389 in ICT One of them died in hospital on Saturday, 179 in Balochistan, 99 in GB and 204 in AJK where One of them died in hospital on Saturday.

A total of 6,301,341 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 615 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 2,891 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.