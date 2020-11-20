ISLAMABAD, Nov 20 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that his maiden visit to Kabul on Thursday was “another step towards conveying Pakistan’s commitment to peace in Afghanistan.”

On Twitter, the prime minister said he never believed in military solutions, rather always believed that peace in Afghanistan would be achieved through political dialogue.

My visit to Kabul was another step towards conveying Pakistan's commitment to peace in Afghanistan. I have never believed in military solutions which is why I always believed that in Afghanistan peace will be achieved through political dialogue. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 20, 2020

“After the Afghans, we have the greatest stake in this peace as it will allow for connectivity & trade, bringing prosperity to both Afghans & Pakistanis,” he added.

The prime minister said the Pakistani people living in the tribal areas, who had suffered the ravages of the war in Afghanistan, would especially benefit from peace and trade.