Iraqi FM arrives on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr. Fuad Hussein arrived here on a two-day official visit on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received his Iraqi counterpart on his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two foreign ministers will hold in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations, besides witnessing signing of several Memoranda of Understanding. Both will also address a joint press stakeout.

The two sides will review close cooperation in multilateral organizations, in particular the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Iraqi Foreign Minister will also call on the Pakistani leadership and have meetings with other dignitaries.

The Foreign Office in a statement said Pakistan and Iraq enjoyed close fraternal ties, founded on strong affinities of faith and culture.

“Pakistan accords high importance to these relations and is resolved to further deepen and broaden mutual cooperation in diverse fields. The relationship is reinforced by similarity of views on a range of regional and global issues,” the statement added.

The visit of Iraqi Foreign Minister comes in the backdrop of a number of ministerial-level visits from both sides in the past few months, which signify the importance accorded by the two countries to augmenting the bilateral relationship.

Foreign Minister Qureshi visited Iraq in May 2021. Further high-level exchanges are envisaged in the coming months.

“The visit of Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein is expected to add further momentum to the positive trajectory of brotherly relations between Pakistan and Iraq,” he FO said.