ISLAMABAD, Jan 13 (APP): President Dr Arif Alvi Wednesday said that 500,000 soldiers came into the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), instead of the so-called investment as claimed by Narendra Modi while imposing black laws.

“PM Modi said when imposing black laws in IIOJ & Kashmir that investment will flood in. No money arrived but 500K soldiers came, filling the streets,” the president said on Twitter.

PM Modi said when imposing black laws in IIOJ & Kashmir that investment will flood in. No money arrived but 500K soldiers came, filling the streets. Internet/TV/Phone shut. Slow internet speeds to discourage videos from going out. Those who vent anger are charged with terrorism

Sharing The New York Times report on IIOJK situation, the president said besides the streets filled by the troops, the internet, television and telephone services had been closed down in the territory.

Moreover, he said the internet speed had been slowed down to discourage videos from going out and those who vented anger were charged with terrorism.

In an article published in The New York Times said Emily Schmall wrote from Srinagar, “Once a hub for both Western and Indian tourists, Kashmir has been reeling for more than a year. First, India brought in security forces to clamp down on the region. Then the coronavirus struck.”